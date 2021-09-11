At least 3 officers killed in military plane crash in Sudan
A Sudanese military plane crashed in the White Nile south of the capital, Khartoum, killing all onboard, authorities said on Friday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.
Authorities retrieved three bodies of officers, including a lieutenant colonel, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.
Search efforts were still ongoing for others who were onboard when the plane crashed near al-Shegilab on Wednesday, according to the statement.
No further details were released, including how many people were onboard.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Armenia should understand that occupation of neighboring countries will not achieve anything - Turkish FM
ADA University wraps-up Advanced Regional Energy Security Symposium 2021 – Caucasus with Closing ceremony (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev awards famous Turkish scientist Aziz Sanjar with "Honorary Diploma of Azerbaijan's President"
Turkmenistan considers foreign experience in improving efficiency of transport, logistics operations