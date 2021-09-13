CISF woman scales Mt Kilimanjaro, becomes ‘fastest Indian’ to summit 2 peaks

ISF official Geeta Samota successfully scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa. With this, the 31-year-old became the “fastest Indian” to summit two peaks located in Africa and Russia, Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania Binaya Pradhan said.

Earlier this month, Sub Inspector Geeta Samota had scaled Mount Elbrus in Russia, the highest peak in Europe.

Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania Binaya Pradhan said, "Congratulations to @geeta_samota for successful summit of #MountKilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa; earned the title of Fastest Indian to do Dual Summit (Mt Elbrus on 13 Aug & Mt Kilimanjaro today)."

Following her successful summit, Geeta Samota tweeted, "Believe in yourself and let the world mark your achievements. Power of #women illuminated on "The Roof of Africa" @mountkilimanjaro Smiling face with sunglassesFlag of India.Proud Indian and CISF GirlWoman pilotJai Hind!!!! #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav.”