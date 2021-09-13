CISF woman scales Mt Kilimanjaro, becomes ‘fastest Indian’ to summit 2 peaks

Other News 13 September 2021 15:35 (UTC+04:00)
CISF woman scales Mt Kilimanjaro, becomes ‘fastest Indian’ to summit 2 peaks

ISF official Geeta Samota successfully scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa. With this, the 31-year-old became the “fastest Indian” to summit two peaks located in Africa and Russia, Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania Binaya Pradhan said.

Earlier this month, Sub Inspector Geeta Samota had scaled Mount Elbrus in Russia, the highest peak in Europe.

Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania Binaya Pradhan said, "Congratulations to @geeta_samota for successful summit of #MountKilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa; earned the title of Fastest Indian to do Dual Summit (Mt Elbrus on 13 Aug & Mt Kilimanjaro today)."

Following her successful summit, Geeta Samota tweeted, "Believe in yourself and let the world mark your achievements. Power of #women illuminated on "The Roof of Africa" @mountkilimanjaro Smiling face with sunglassesFlag of India.Proud Indian and CISF GirlWoman pilotJai Hind!!!! #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav.”

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Israeli prime minister visits Egypt in first official trip for a decade
Israeli prime minister visits Egypt in first official trip for a decade
Israel's Tnuva to help Emirates Food Industries expand dairy products
Israel's Tnuva to help Emirates Food Industries expand dairy products
Oil rises for a second day as U.S. supply concerns dominate
Oil rises for a second day as U.S. supply concerns dominate
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Tengiz maintenance to affect Kazakhstan's overall oil output - OPEC Oil&Gas 16:38
Azerbaijani Mine Clearance Agency reports on results of its work Society 16:37
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2021-22 liquids output Oil&Gas 16:32
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:31
Azerbaijan's voluntary insurance market shows increase Finance 16:31
Subartesian wells to be drilled in Azerbaijani districts -- presidential order Politics 16:30
Administration of Turkmenistan's Dashoguz region opens tender for reconstruction of heating boilers Tenders 16:26
Iran eyes new container terminal in Caspian to link with North-South Corridor Construction 16:20
Turkmen enterprise supplies suspended ceiling to Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan Business 16:04
Turkmenistan doubles tomatoes export to EAEU countries Turkmenistan 15:59
Apple shares recover ground after Epic ruling slide US 15:45
Israeli prime minister visits Egypt in first official trip for a decade Israel 15:43
Iran denies early ban lift off importing rice into country Iran 15:43
Russia records 18,178 new daily COVID-19 cases Russia 15:40
Azerbaijan confirms 1,157 new COVID-19 cases, 3,065 recoveries Society 15:38
CISF woman scales Mt Kilimanjaro, becomes ‘fastest Indian’ to summit 2 peaks Other News 15:35
US climate envoy John Kerry in India for 3 days; clean energy transition in agenda Other News 15:34
SUEZ Group forecasts revenues in Azerbaijan as of 2021 Oil&Gas 15:19
Turkish Bandırma Port shares data on number of recieved ships Turkey 15:15
Iran, Iraq agree on visa waiver, railway dev't and boosting bilateral trade Iran 15:13
Kazakhstan-based Tethys applying to start oil production at one more field Oil&Gas 15:11
Iraqi PM to discuss Shalamcheh-Basra railway project in Iran Transport 15:11
Georgia shares data on domestic tourism in 2Q2021 Tourism 15:08
Kazakhstan's Tethys generates commercial oil inflow in Jurassic zone Oil&Gas 15:08
Baku Metro expected to make changes to passenger transportation schedule Society 15:08
Geostat shares data on Georgian external merchandise trade Business 15:08
Kazakhstan sees slowdown in brand-new car sales Transport 15:05
Iran's private sector to operate longest ethylene pipeline in world Oil&Gas 14:56
Turkey increases carpet exports to Azerbaijan Turkey 14:54
Iran repairs several ships in Imam Khomeini port Transport 14:52
Large batch of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine delivers to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14:52
Kazakh freight transportation operator opens tender to repair railway equipment Tenders 14:49
Uzbekistan shares data on carpet exports to Azerbaijan Business 14:47
Azerbaijan records growth in GDP for 8M2021 Finance 14:46
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 13 Society 14:46
Iran authorizes IAEA's inspectors to replace camera storages Iran 14:46
Number of passenger planes received by Iranian airports soars Transport 14:45
Iran looking to attract foreign investments Finance 14:42
Azerbaijan continues construction of Barda-Aghdam highway following presidential order (PHOTO) Society 14:36
Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Army visits mausoleum of Ataturk in Ankara Politics 14:32
Rolls-Royce sells stake in refuelling jets unit AirTanker for $261 mln Europe 14:21
Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Army meets with military leadership of Turkey Politics 14:21
Azerbaijani FM, Turkish Deputy FM discuss co-op (PHOTO) Politics 14:19
Azerbaijan takes crucial steps to restore liberated territories - Azernews Politics 13:55
Azerbaijan names most popular search engine for August 2021 ICT 13:54
AAOIFI helps CIS promote Islamic banking Kazakhstan 13:53
Global Stats shares data on most popular internet browsers in Azerbaijan ICT 13:53
Kyrgyzstan purchases float glass at Turkmen commodity exchange Business 13:52
SOCAR’s Kulevi Oil Terminal loads first bitumen tanker Oil&Gas 13:47
India, Australia Call For "Broad-Based, Inclusive Goverment" In Afghanistan Other News 13:47
India, Australia share concerns on Afghanistan Other News 13:47
Iran continues selling electricity generation bonds on stock market Finance 13:46
Vaccination Is The Medicine To Boost Economy, Says Nirmala Sitharaman Other News 13:41
Iran eyes water right agreement with neighboring countries Iran 13:36
Iran to lift ban on car imports Transport 13:33
Iran's Economic Commision suggests offering crude oil, furnace oil and gas condensate via Energy Exchange Oil&Gas 13:24
EU Special Representative for South Caucasus to visit Azerbaijan Politics 13:24
Iran's capital market is open for investment - expert Business 13:18
Ranking of world crude oil producers – IEA’s view Oil&Gas 13:13
Azerbaijan's revenues from mobile communication services grow higher in 8M2021 ICT 13:09
Iran launches several industrial enterprises in Iran East Azerbaijan Province Business 13:03
Israel's Tnuva to help Emirates Food Industries expand dairy products Israel 12:48
Advisor to former head of Azerbaijani Union for Management of Medical Territorial Units retires Society 12:48
Samsung remains most popular smartphone in Azerbaijan ICT 12:48
Breeze Airways to buy 20 additional Airbus A220 planes US 12:44
Cargo transportation by water in Turkmenistan soars Transport 12:43
Russia to develop a system of rights protection in cross-border transactions Russia 12:38
Indian forex reserves rise $8.895 billion to record high of $642.45 billion Other News 12:26
Uzbek President to take part in SCO summit Business 12:25
PM Modi to attend SCO summit virtually on September 16 Other News 12:25
Georgia eyes to build new HPP Oil&Gas 12:25
Weekly review of Georgia's capital markets (Sept.6 through Sept.11) Finance 12:22
Farmers in Georgia's Kakheti expect rich harvest of pistachios Business 12:22
India identifies 75 potential products, markets to take exports to $750 bn by 2027 Other News 12:20
Azerbaijan sees annual decline in volume of issued credit letters Finance 12:14
Azerbaijani gymnasts to partake in European Championship in Italy (PHOTO) Society 12:12
Azerbaijan appoints acting head for Management Union of Medical Territorial Units Society 12:12
Georgia sees decrease in number of COVID-19 cases for Sept.13 Georgia 12:08
Azerbaijan simplifies access of local entrepreneurs to foreign markets Economy 12:08
Gas prices to continue upward trend by early 2022 Oil&Gas 12:07
Business Index drops in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 11:56
Azerbaijan records growth in retail trade turnover for 8M2021 Economy 11:56
Kazakh-Chinese company opens tender to buy spares for pumps Tenders 11:55
LUKOIL Uzbekistan opens tender for supply of catalysts Tenders 11:54
Iran's ICOFC storing gas, preparing for winter Oil&Gas 11:52
Gas prices in Europe approach $730 per 1,000 cubic meters Europe 11:49
Baku Higher Oil School hosts presentation of ICESCO’s pilot project (PHOTO) Society 11:30
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan’s oil transportation to Turkey down by over 8% Oil&Gas 11:23
Consumption of steel products in Iran down Business 11:06
Uzbekistan to launch exchange-traded funds Finance 11:03
New Zealand PM Ardern extends lockdown in Auckland to Sept 21 Other News 11:01
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 11:00
INPEX to issue green bonds worth $90.9 million Oil&Gas 10:51
Azerbaijan announces latest prices for rental apartments in Baku Economy 10:43
Iran discloses cost of COVID-19 vaccines imported to country Business 10:42
Azerbaijan can reach further improvements in sports thanks to strong leadership, dedicated team - Minister Gayibov Society 10:41
Consumer union in Turkmen region opens tender for greenhouse complex construction Tenders 10:34
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 10:32
Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept. 12 Uzbekistan 10:27
Azerbaijan talks possibly testing Turkish-made COVID-19 vaccine Society 10:27
All news