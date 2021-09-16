China, S. Korea vow to boost bilateral ties

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed on Wednesday to promote bilateral ties and strengthen cooperation, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

During the meeting with Wang, Moon said that South Korea is ready to work with China to maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, expand people-to-people exchanges and push for more fruitful cooperation in economy, trade and environmental protection.

South Korea supports China in hosting the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games and appreciates China's contribution to maintaining peace on the Korean Peninsula, Moon said, hoping that China will continue to play a constructive role in the Korean Peninsula issue.

For his part, Wang said the two sides should take the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to push for greater development of bilateral relations.

On the same day, Wang also met with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, with both sides agreeing to establish a regular communication mechanism between foreign ministers of the two countries.