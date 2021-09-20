Indian EAM, Saudi Arabian counterpart discuss resumption of direct flights, Afghanistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the visiting Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud today at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. This is the first ministerial visit from Saudi Arabia to India since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both Ministers discussed all issues related to their bilateral relationship, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two ministers reviewed the implementation of the Strategic Partnership Council Agreement signed between the two sides during the visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to Saudi Arabia in October 2019. They expressed satisfaction at the meetings held under the agreement and progress achieved. Both sides discussed further steps to strengthen their partnership in trade, investment, energy, defence, security, culture, consular issues, health care, and human resources.

The ministers exchanged views on the developments in Afghanistan and other regional issues. They also discussed bilateral cooperation in multilateral forums such as the UN, G-20, and GCC.

EAM S Jaishankar congratulated Saudi Arabia on its successful Presidency of G-20 last year despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

EAM also appreciated Saudi Arabia for the support provided to the Indian community during the Covid-19 pandemic and urged Saudi Arabia to further relax restrictions on travel from India.