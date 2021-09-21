India to resume Vaccine Maitri from Oct, fulfil Covax commitment

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday announced that in the fourth quarter this year, the Government of India will resume Vaccine Maitri, an initiative to provide Covid vaccines to countries around the world and also fulfil its responsibility under Covax.

"Under Vaccine Maitri, we will help the world and contribute to Covax in the fourth quarter," Mandaviya said to reporters.

He also announced that next month government is expecting more than 30 crore doses from vaccine manufacturers.

"We expect to get more than 30 crore doses of COVID vaccine next month. The production will go up as Biological E and other companies are bringing their vaccines into the market," he added.

Health Minister estimated the target of the fourth quarter this year to be around 100 crores and highlighted that vaccination of own citizens is topmost priority.