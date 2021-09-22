Two more beaches in India awarded prestigious ‘Blue Flag’ tag

Two more beaches in India have been awarded “Blue Flag” certification, an international eco-level tag, taking the total number of such beaches in the country to 10, the Environment Ministry said on Tuesday.

The two beaches to receive the certification this year are Kovalam in Tamil Nadu and Eden in Puducherry, it said.

The Foundation for Environment Education (FEE), Denmark, which accords the Blue Flag certification, has also given re-certification for eight nominated beaches - Shivrajpur-Gujarat, Ghoghla-Diu, Kasarkod and Padubidri-Karnataka, Kappad-Kerala, Rushikonda- Andhra Pradesh, Golden-Odisha and Radhanagar- Andaman and Nicobar, which were awarded the Blue Flag certificate last year, the ministry said.

These eight beaches got the Blue Flag certification on October 6, 2020.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav expressed happiness over the development and said it is another milestone in India's journey towards a clean and green India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Happy to announce India now has 10 International Blue Flag beaches with the addition of Kovalam & Eden beaches this year and recertification for 8 beaches which got the tag in 2020. Another milestone in our journey towards a clean and green India led by PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji," Yadav tweeted.