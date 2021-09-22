UNGA: EAM Jaishankar talks Afghanistan, Indo-pacific with counterparts

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday discussed issues relating to Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific during his bilateral meetings with global counterparts on the sidelines of the annual high-level UN General Assembly session.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on Monday to participate in the high-level 76th session of the UN General Assembly, started his day with a meeting with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian.

"Began the day meeting with our Strategic Partner France. A comprehensive discussion with FM @JY_LeDrian on Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific and other contemporary issues. India and France are solid partners in the UN Security Council," Jaishankar tweeted on Tuesday.

He then held a bilateral meeting with Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs H Amirabdollahian.

"Good to meet FM @Amirabdolahian of Iran again. Continued our conversation on strengthening bilateral cooperation," Jaishankar said in a tweet, adding that the meeting "reaffirmed our convergence on regional issues."