Indian Govt. exempts COVID-19 vaccine from customs duty till December 31

Other News 30 September 2021 18:03 (UTC+04:00)
Indian Govt. exempts COVID-19 vaccine from customs duty till December 31

The exemption from import duty would help keep low the cost of overseas vaccines.

The government has exempted customs duty on COVID-19 vaccines for three months till December 31, which will boost domestic availability and make them cheaper.

In a notification dated September 29, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said the exemption would come into force on October 1, 2021, and remain in force up to December 31, 2021.

Earlier in April, the government had exempted basic customs duty on the import of COVID vaccines for three months. Following the conclusion of the three-month period, COVID-19 vaccines import attracted 10% duty.

The exemption from import duty would help keep low the cost of overseas vaccines that are being eyed to supplement domestically made shots of Covishield and Covaxin.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
CAREC countries could benefit from customs efficiency improvement
CAREC countries could benefit from customs efficiency improvement
EBRD looks to expand regional projects portfolio in Central Asia - regional head
EBRD looks to expand regional projects portfolio in Central Asia - regional head
Iran, Tajikistan to increase trade ties
Iran, Tajikistan to increase trade ties
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijani private non-oil companies increase exports Economy 19:12
USAID assisting Kazakhstan in its goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 Oil&Gas 19:11
Uzbek Asia Trans Gas opens tender to buy spare parts for gas generators Tenders 19:08
Uzbek, German banks sign loan agreement Finance 19:05
Azerbaijani Parliament proposes naming streets after martyrs Politics 19:03
Central Bank of Azerbaijan extends validity of measures to support financial sector amid COVID-19 Finance 19:02
EAEU countries share volume of wheat exports to Turkmenistan Business 19:00
UN to render humanitarian assistance to Azerbaijan Politics 19:00
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18:31
Azerbaijan confirms 774 more COVID-19 cases, 1,778 recoveries Society 18:28
Indian Govt. exempts COVID-19 vaccine from customs duty till December 31 Other News 18:03
Azerbaijan - largest investor in Georgian economy for last 25 years Oil&Gas 17:58
Russian Sovcombank, UzAuto Motors sign letter of credit agreement Finance 17:58
Uzbek Uzmetkombinat to issue corporate bonds Finance 17:49
Bakcell helped young people continue their education during the pandemic Society 17:41
U.S. weekly jobless claims rise US 17:38
Azerbaijan's SOCAR Polymer boosts exports Oil&Gas 17:38
Saudi Arabia keeps focus on deficit cut with 2022 budget Arab World 17:35
Prices on imported diesel fuel to depend on Russia's wholesale prices - Kazakh Ministry Kazakhstan 17:32
Russia's Zarubezhneft inks agreement of intent with leading Kazakh company Oil&Gas 17:25
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas names reasons for upcoming repair of Pavlodar refinery Oil&Gas 17:24
Turkmen State Commodity Exchange shares amount of transactions based on trading results Turkmenistan 17:19
Azerbaijan to hold new auction for state property facilities Business 17:18
Azerbaijan, Czech Republic sign agreement on energy cooperation (PHOTO) Economy 17:05
US John Deere company focuses on expanding range of equipment supplied to Turkmenistan Transport 16:48
Georgia, Azerbaijan eye to expand co-op in energy field Oil&Gas 16:47
Uzbekneftegaz gets ranked first time by Fitch Ratings Business 16:42
EU summarizes cooperation with Georgian Maritime Transport Agency Business 16:36
Equinor reveals volume of tax payments for activities in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 16:35
Russian VTB Group to allocate credit line to Uzbek Navoi MMC Finance 16:34
Turkey multifold increases import of crude oil from Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 16:33
President Aliyev signs order changing composition of Mixed Commission on Co-op between Azerbaijan and Czech Republic Politics 16:32
Azerbaijani parliament adopts bill on approval of memorandum on exercises of Azerbaijani, Turkish special forces Politics 16:31
Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation isn't directed against any country, MP says Politics 16:27
PwC’s climate targets validated by SBTi Society 16:20
Turkey sees almost twofold increase in crude oil imports from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 16:11
Volume of Azerbaijani gas exports to Turkey disclosed Oil&Gas 15:50
Azerbaijan to prepare state program for training youth in prestigious foreign universities - decree Politics 15:50
For Azerbaijan, China is reliable partner and friendly country - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:49
Georgia records economic growth - Geostat Business 15:39
Gasoline prices in Israel to rise Thu night Israel 15:37
Azerbaijani president congratulates President of People's Republic of China Politics 15:35
Kazakhstan-Turkey trade up in volume despite global pandemic Business 15:28
KfW Development Bank to allocate loan to Uzbekistan Finance 15:27
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 30 Society 15:23
Azerbaijan does not observe constructive steps by Armenia - FM Politics 15:22
Russia records over 23,800 COVID-19 daily cases, new high since July 25 Russia 15:14
Armenia must make choice – Azerbaijani FM Politics 15:13
National Bank of Uzbekistan to issue bonds in rubles Finance 15:11
Russian Expobank to privatize Uzbek Poytakht Bank Finance 15:10
Azerbaijan puts into operation Command Control Center of Land Forces (PHOTO) Politics 15:10
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising in Iran Finance 15:08
Russian bank provides credit line to Uzbek National Bank Finance 15:07
Uzbek Uzpromstroybank signs agreements with foreign banks Finance 15:05
Fees on voluntary types of insurance in Azerbaijan increase Finance 14:57
Transportation via Fluxys Belgium’s network down Oil&Gas 14:56
Iran ready to implement E-TIR Convention from Pakistan to Azerbaijan Transport 14:52
Azerbaijani President signs order on Kurdamir highway construction Politics 14:50
Baku, Prague must intensify trade and mutual investments - Czech FM Economy 14:48
EU Special Representative for Central Asia to visit Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 14:41
Fluxys Belgium sees increase in net profit Oil&Gas 14:39
Fluxys Belgium reduces investments in plant and equipment Oil&Gas 14:29
Kazakhstan, Russia have huge potential for renewable energy development - President Tokayev Oil&Gas 14:29
Azerbaijan boosts non-oil exports Business 14:24
Kazakh oil refinery opens tender to buy filtration units Tenders 14:22
Kazakh president unveils details of 15-year trade co-op with Russia Kazakhstan 14:21
Kazakh freight transportation operator opens tender to rent locomotives Tenders 14:20
Uzbeknefteqaz signs agreement with several major European banks Oil&Gas 14:20
Russian bank allocates loan to Uzbekistan for reconstruction of pumping stations Business 13:53
Signing of peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia can ensure prosperity of S.Caucasus - Czech FM Politics 13:45
Cargo transportation at Iranian ports increases Transport 13:44
Azerbaijani banks increase foreign currency purchase Finance 13:43
Kazakh president talks on possibility of achieving carbon neutrality Oil&Gas 13:42
Azerbaijan, Czech Republic have great potential to co-op in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands - FM Politics 13:40
Iran’s West Islamabad TPP boosts electricity generation Oil&Gas 13:40
Azerbaijan shares petroleum coke export figures for 8M2021 Oil&Gas 13:28
Baku holds press-conference of Azerbaijani and Czech FMs (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:24
Price for apartments in Iran’s Tehran continues to rise Finance 13:22
Azerbaijani, Czech Republic FMs hold expanded meeting Politics 13:09
Azerbaijan educes electricity exports in 8M2021 Oil&Gas 13:06
Azerbaijan to present startups to investors at upcoming summit in Baku Economy 13:05
Exports from Iran’s Markazi Province up Business 13:03
Azerbaijan sees surge in cashless payments by foreigners Finance 13:03
TAP makes Italy less vulnerable to gas price hike Oil&Gas 13:01
Uzbekistan produces first batch of Uzbek-Chinese vaccine Uzbekistan 13:01
Azerbaijani satellite operator reveals export revenues for 8M2021 ICT 12:56
New Azerbaijani ambassador to Iran presents his credentials to Iranian FM Politics 12:53
Snam, IRENA agree to develop green hydrogen Oil&Gas 12:40
Azerbaijan develops solution to protect children from harmful Internet content ICT 12:35
Azerbaijani FM receives Czech counterpart Politics 12:32
Israel Corp. invests $65m in Norway's AKVA Group Israel 12:31
French inflation hit near 10-year high of 2.7% in September Europe 12:29
Saudi unemployment down marginally to 11.3% in Q2 Arab World 12:28
Further rise in oil price could drive global economy into recession Oil&Gas 12:27
New historic gas price record in Europe - $1100 per 1000 cubic meters Europe 12:25
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for September 30 Georgia 12:17
Russia, Uzbekistan establish new JV ICT 12:16
Azerbaijan shares data on oil prices Oil&Gas 12:02
Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss bilateral military co-op Politics 12:02
Kazakhstan to start dev't of two oil fields in co-op with LUKOIL Oil&Gas 11:59
All news