India To Procure 27-28 Crore COVID Vaccine Doses; Targets 100 Crore Jabs By Mid-October

In an attempt to bolster the ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19, the Central government is expected to procure 27-28 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in the coming month. As per a report by ANI, the government sources have confirmed that India will have over 25 crore doses of vaccines in October, including only Covaxin & Covishield, which will further be used for a large scale inoculation across the country. The total number of vaccine doses will be much higher if the figures of Biological E and Zydus Cadilla, Sputnik-V are also added.

India already has procured more than 25 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine doses earlier this month. This comes amid the Central government’s ongoing vaccination expansion push. Reports also suggest that the Central government is planning to administer more than 100 crore jabs to the citizens before mid-October. The government is expected to achieve the target between October 10 to October 12, if they continue inoculation at the same pace.

"Once we hit 100 crore dose, we are planning celebration across the country with COVID warriors, frontline workers and healthcare workers," said the sources privy to the details to ANI.