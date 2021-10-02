Indian Embassy in Baku celebrates 152nd Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.2

Embassy of India organized an event on October 02, 2021 to commemorate the 152nd Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.The event was was attended by senior scholars from Azerbaijan University of Languages and Azerbaijan National Academy of Science, Baku including the Vice Rector of Azerbaijan University of Languages, Dr. Jala Garibova. The event was also attended by members of the Indian Diaspora, media representatives and friends of India in Azerbaijan.

Earlier in the day, a Documentary film, Yugpurush Mahatma’s Mahatma by Indian Council of Cultural Relations, Government of India and a virtual narration, “Mahatma Gandhi’s Global Pursuit for Truth, Non-Violence and Peace by an internationally acclaimed speaker, Dr. Shobhana Radhakrishna were live streamed.

In his opening remarks, the Ambassador of India, Mr. B. Vanlalvawna spoke about the life and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and underlined its continued relevance in today's world. Two prominent senior scholars of Azerbaijan, Mr. Badirkhan Ahmedov, Head of Azerbaijan Asia Relations Department and Nizami Gahjavi Literature Institute, Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Baku and Mr. Orxan Nebiyev, Professor of the Chair of Regional Studies spoke on the life and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi and on the topic “Self-sacrifice and non-violence as the main virtue of Gandhi's philosophy and life" respectively. The program also included performances by children and an Azerbaijani artist on themes related to Mahatma Gandhi.