SII supplies 200 million covishield jabs this month

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is preparing to supply 200 million Covishields this month as vaccination promotion is accelerating in the face of a potential third wave. We are. To fulfill that commitment, SII is gradually increasing its capacity. People who know that it is expected to reach 200 million this month from 160 million in September told ET.

“We were able to meet demand by sacrificing many other facilities that were lined up for future products. In addition, careful planning, advance equipment orders, raw material procurement, risk One manufacturing choice helped us to meet the demand. ” From January to mid-September this year, SII supplied the central government with more than 6.6 billion rupees of Covishield, and by the government, September 19, it provided more than 777 million rupees to the state government and private hospitals. .. The official said.

Of the total dose of vaccine administered to date, more than 88.50% is Covishield, followed by Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in more than 11% and less than 1% in Russia’s Sputnik V.

In an affidavit filed by the Center to the Supreme Court in June, the government predicted that SII could produce 500 million doses between August and December.

SII is confident in achieving its goals and has been constantly working on it. To date, the company has invested Rs 5,000 in building a state-of-the-art facility to produce the Covid-19 vaccine.

SII has reviewed the assembly line to initiate thousands of vaccinations per minute. In fact, the company has diverted most of its production line to the production of the Covid-19 vaccine.