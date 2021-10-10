5.7-magnitude quake hits 127 km NNW of Salvacion, Peru
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted 127 km NNW of Salvacion, Peru at 0020 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 13.45 km, was initially determined to be at 11.7378 degrees south latitude and 71.7073 degrees west longitude.
