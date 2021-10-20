North Korea confirms it launched SLBM
North Korea confirmed that it had successfully launched a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) on October 19, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing North Korea’s official news agency KCNA, Trend reports citing TASS.
According to a statement, quoted by Yonhap, the new missile will make a huge contribution into the development of North Korea’s defense technologies.
