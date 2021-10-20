Explosion heard in Afghanistan's Kabul

A big bang was heard in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, in the morning rush hour on Wednesday, witnesses said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"We heard a big explosion sound in Dehmazang locality, Police District 3 roughly at 7:50 a.m. local time (0320 GMT), and the sound caused panic among residents. The nature of the explosion could be a car bomb blast," local resident Abdul Fattah told Xinhua.

"The Taliban security forces were rushing to the area on vehicles as I have seen," he said.

"I think the Taliban forces were alerted of an imminent attack, as they set up several checkpoints in Kabul city on Tuesday and checked every vehicle passing through main roads in separate locations in the city," Fattah said.

Taliban authorities have not commented on the report so far.