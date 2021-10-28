Indo-Pacific is a "Fact Of Life": S Jaishankar

As globalisation advances and becomes more diversified, there will only be a greater appreciation of the inter-dependence and broader footprints that the Indo-Pacific expresses, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

"Given this direction, denying the Indo-Pacific is tantamount to denying globalisation," he said at a conference.

The external affairs ministers said that the Indo-Pacific is a "fact of life" and the question of convergence is, therefore, more of perception than of reality.

"Even those who ostensibly have reservations behave and operate in a manner that validates the Indo-Pacific. And that validation, as you all know, is in its very seamlessness and inter-penetration," he said.

"In truth, everybody is aware that there is a fusion of theatres that were unnaturally separated earlier. The politics of the day apparently creates some reluctance in admitting to that," Mr Jaishankar said.

He was speaking at the third Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD) organised by the National Maritime Foundation.

In his remarks, he also mentioned divergences of views on the Indo-Pacific.

"The answer is probably in the mindset, possibly even in their insecurities. If one is steeped in the ethos of the Cold War and even leveraged it to advantage, it is not easy to accept that others can approach the world very differently," he said.