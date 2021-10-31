G20 countries agree to support tourism recovery

The G20 states have reached an agreement in terms of supporting the recovery of the tourism sector, which has been severely affected by the pandemic, according to the G20 leaders’ declaration signed following the summit on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Building on the work made in 2020, we will continue to support a rapid, resilient, inclusive and sustainable recovery of the tourism sector, which is among those hardest hit by the pandemic," the statement reads.

The G20 countries pledge to take steps towards safe and free movement as well as digitalization of the tourism sector.

After a ministerial meeting in May, the G20 countries adopted the G20 Rome guidelines for the future of tourism. According to it, the G20 member states are committed to take measures to mitigate the negative impact of crises on this sector, distribute the benefits of tourism to a wider population, invest in sustainable tourism, prevent the environment from being damaged by unregulated tourism as well as to develop the digitalization of tourism.