President Kovind to visit Bangladesh on December 16 to attend Victory Day celebrations: Report

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Dhaka on December 16 to attend the Victory Day celebrations, the media in Dhaka quoted the Bangladesh Foreign Minister as saying.

President Kovind is visiting the neighbouring country on December 16 and 17 on the invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart Abdul Hamid, the Daily Star newspaper reported on Sunday.

"This will be the first visit by the 14th President of India to Bangladesh," Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen said.

Bangladesh and India are jointly organising a "Logo and Backdrop" designing competition, marking the Maitri Diwas on December 6, the report said.

According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune, Bangladesh and India are working together eyeing two mega events next month - Maitri Diwas and Victory Day of Bangladesh - on December 6 and December 16 respectively with exchange of high-level visits.

Apart from the Victory Day celebrations, the president will also take part in other key engagements, it said.