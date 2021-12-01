Brazil reports first cases of Omicron variant

Brazil became on Tuesday the first Latin American country to report cases of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, the country's first two cases involve a couple, both of whom tested positive for the new variant.

The man arrived in Sao Paulo from South Africa on Nov. 23 and his wife had not traveled.

The Brazilian government temporarily banned flights from South Africa, where Omicron was first detected on Nov. 9.

The World Health Organization warned on Friday that Omicron was "of concern" since it has undergone multiple mutations.