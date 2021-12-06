S.Korean president's approval rating rises to 40.5 pct: poll

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating rose 1.0 percentage point over the week to 40.5 percent last week, a weekly poll showed Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The negative assessment on Moon's conduct of state affairs fell 0.1 percentage point to 56.8 percent, according to the Realmeter survey.

Support for Moon's ruling Democratic Party shed 0.1 percentage point over the week to 33.1 percent last week.

The main conservative opposition People Power Party garnered 39.4 percent of support last week, up 0.1 percentage point from the previous week.

The minor center-right People's Party gained 6.9 percent of approval score, followed by the minor center-left Open Democratic Party with 5.5 percent and the minor progressive Justice Party with 3.8 percent.

As for the approval rating of presidential candidates, support for the Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung added 0.6 percentage points over the week to 37.5 percent last week.