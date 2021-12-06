India, Russia to ink number of pacts during Modi-Putin summit on Dec 6

India and Russia are set to ink a raft of pacts to further boost cooperation in key areas of defence, trade and investment, energy and technology at the summit talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin on Monday, government sources said.

In the summit as well as in the inaugural '2+2' defence and foreign ministerial talks, the two sides are also expected to focus on the situation in Afghanistan and the rising threat of terrorism including from groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

It is learnt that the joint statement to be issued after the summit is likely to reflect India's concerns over cross-border terrorism and the security implications arising out of the Afghan crisis.

While Putin will arrive in Delhi on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu are reaching on Sunday night.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi and President Putin will begin the summit talks at 5:30 pm and the Russian leader will emplane from Delhi at 9:30 pm.