Typhoon death toll in Philippines' Bohol province hits 49

At least 49 people have died in the central Philippine province of Bohol, which was hit hard by the powerful typhoon Rai that slammed into the country last week, provincial governor Arthur Yap said on Sunday, as relief operations continued, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The official death toll, however, was still at 31. The national disaster agency, when asked if they were aware of the Bohol numbers, said its operations unit was yet to receive an official report from its provincial unit.

In Bohol, communication lines and power supply remained unavailable two days after Rai pummelled it, Yap said. The province is home to some of the country's popular tourist destinations, such as the Loboc River, which overflowed.

"It is very clear that the damage sustained by Bohol is great and all-encompassing," he said in video posted on his Facebook account. "People have suffered greatly in terms of destroyed homes and agricultural losses."

He appealed for relief donations, especially drinking water.