4 killed, 3 injured in firing in NW Pakistan
Four people were killed and three others injured in a clash in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday night, local reports said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The incident happened in Landi Kotal area of Khyber district of the province, where members of a group opened fire at a car, whose passengers fired back in retaliation.
People from both sides were killed and injured in the attack.
The injured people and bodies were shifted to a hospital in provincial capital of Peshawar.
All the three injured are in critical condition, the reports said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Preservation, development of good-neighborly relations - priority of Azerbaijan's foreign policy - MFA
Azerbaijan adapts training program of Higher Military Academy to programs of Turkish military schools – MoD
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signs order on lump-sum financial assistance to low-income families
President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on providing one-time financial assistance to private nationwide TV, radio broadcasters
President Ilham Aliyev views apartments for martyr families and servicemen commissioned at MIDA' s Hovsan and Yasamal residential complexes (PHOTO/VIDEO)