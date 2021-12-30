4 killed, 3 injured in firing in NW Pakistan

Four people were killed and three others injured in a clash in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday night, local reports said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The incident happened in Landi Kotal area of Khyber district of the province, where members of a group opened fire at a car, whose passengers fired back in retaliation.

People from both sides were killed and injured in the attack.

The injured people and bodies were shifted to a hospital in provincial capital of Peshawar.

All the three injured are in critical condition, the reports said.