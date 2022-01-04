6.3-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Ogasawara Islands
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 on Tuesday struck off Japan's Ogasawara Islands of Tokyo Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The temblor occurred at around 6:09 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 27.1 degrees north and a longitude of 142.5 degrees east, and at a depth of 70 km.
The quake logged five upper in some parts of Ogasawara Islands on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at seven.
