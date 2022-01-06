Omicron a challenge to economic recovery, but India learnt from 2nd wave: MoS Anupriya Patel

The new Omicron variant of Covid-19 could threaten India’s sustained economic recovery from the pandemic, even as the country is better prepared now to address the challenges, according to Union Minister of State of Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel.

In an email interview with ThePrint, the minister also talked about the mutual commitment of India and the United Arab Emirates to finalise a free trade agreement and expressed confidence that India will touch $46-47 billion in agricultural exports and $400 billion in merchandise exports.

“India’s economic recovery is expected to gain further strength in the remaining quarters of the financial year on the back of upbeat market sentiments, rapid vaccination coverage, strong external demand and continuous policy support by Government and RBI. However, the new Omicron variant poses a challenge to the sustained recovery,” Patel, the Apna Dal (S) president and Mirzapur MP, said.