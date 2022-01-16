AICTE, 5ire partner to launch the world's biggest happiness blockchain

Other News 16 January 2022 05:10 (UTC+04:00)
AICTE, 5ire partner to launch the world's biggest happiness blockchain

Blockchain network 5ire announced on Saturday that it has collaborated with India's technical and higher education regulator AICTE to create the world's biggest happiness blockchain named, YourOneLife (YOL) app on 5irechain. YOL aims to create a sustainable model of happiness in the world, according to an official statement, Trend reports citing Business Today.

By incorporating sustainability into India's technical and higher education regulation through YourOneLife (YOL), AICTE has engaged a central tenet of the for-benefits economy and its mission to accelerate the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the statement read further.

Speaking on the collaboration between YOL and 5ire, the Chairman of AICTE, Prof. Anil D Sahasrabudhe said, "This not only provides an elevated learning opportunity for over 7 million students in India that AICTE governs, it gives each of these students an opportunity to mine and earn happiness NFTs on the YOL platform powered by 5ire."

The model for YOL essentially has three key features: 1. Assessing the Happiness Index of an individual and an institution 2. Assessing the mindshare of an individual or an institution 3. Setting the mind map of an individual or an institution.

A brainchild of Yogesh Kochhar and Anoop Bansal, associated with the AICTE, YOL was initially created as an app. Through the association with 5th generation blockchain network 5ire, the potential of the happiness model was expanded into a blockchain, for designing and developing a sustainable model of happiness in the world.

YOL is expected to be available on 5ire's level 1 blockchain, 5ireChain, and will be utilised for all academic activities by students under the auspices of AICTE. It will also record, issue, and verify the academic credentials for 8 million+ students via 5ireChain.

The blockchain will also allow 5ire to train a large number of students under AICTE guidance by providing a well designed curriculum and courses in 5th generation blockchain technology.

"Our mission at 5ire ecosystem is to support projects that address the multiple facets of sustainability and embed the for-benefit paradigm at the heart of blockchain. YOL is definitely in that group and we are thrilled to have partnered with AICTE.," said Pratik Gauri, the CEO, and co-founder of 5ire.

"Both Yogesh and Anoop are insightful technologists that have studied the deep connection between happiness and sustainability, and we wholeheartedly agree with their findings, and are excited about YOL and the impact it will generate," Gauri added.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Georgian Ministry of Health reduces quarantine period for fully vaccinated
Georgian Ministry of Health reduces quarantine period for fully vaccinated
World Bank continues digital development in Georgia
World Bank continues digital development in Georgia
Georgia records drop in number of visitors from Turkmenistan
Georgia records drop in number of visitors from Turkmenistan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
AICTE, 5ire partner to launch the world's biggest happiness blockchain Other News 05:10
US hopes to continue security dialogue with Russia - Department of State US 04:37
French 2021 budget deficit seen lower than expected at 7% of GDP -minister Europe 04:00
Migrant caravan leaves Honduras en route to U.S. US 03:27
Piyush Goyal suggests 5-point reform agenda for FCI Other News 02:41
Omicron detected in Beijing as China battles COVID-19 clusters Other News 02:01
UK seven-day COVID-19 infections down 33% on week before Europe 01:24
Under pandemic cloud, 24k people to attend R-Day parade with protocols Other News 00:50
Officials negotiating with man reportedly holding people hostage at Texas synagogue US 00:27
Iran president eases COVID curbs as deaths fall Society 15 January 23:55
Covid-19 India highlights: India logs over 2.6 lakh cases, 402 deaths in a day Other News 15 January 23:43
Apple to require employee proof of COVID-19 booster Other News 15 January 23:15
Azerbaijan hands over one more citizen who got lost back to Armenia Politics 15 January 22:36
Passenger vehicle dispatches slide 13% in December on chip shortage: SIAM Other News 15 January 22:19
Israeli finance minister tests positive for coronavirus Israel 15 January 22:12
We welcome beginning of Turkish-Armenian contacts - Deputy FM of Azerbaijan Politics 15 January 21:50
Tsunami recorded in southwestern Japan, with waves of about 1.2 meters Other News 15 January 21:34
20 attacks on healthcare facilities were committed during riots in Kazakhstan - Ministry of Health Kazakhstan 15 January 20:58
CSTO peacekeepers will be withdrawn from Kazakhstan until January 19 Kazakhstan 15 January 20:57
10th century idol discovered in England, handed over to India Other News 15 January 20:51
"Red level" of terrorist threat remains in three regions of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 15 January 20:10
Opening of Zangazur corridor to create new opportunities for region - Analysis Politics 15 January 20:00
Representative delegation of Afghanistan arrived in Turkmenistan (PHOTO) Turkmenistan 15 January 19:42
225 people die as result of riots in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 15 January 19:25
Azerbaijan to hold Technofest festival in 2022 Society 15 January 19:20
Uzbekistan’s GDP grew by 7.4% in 2021 – President Uzbekistan 15 January 19:10
Turkey eyes $35 billion in tourism revenues in 2022 Turkey 15 January 18:54
Georgian Ministry of Health reduces quarantine period for fully vaccinated Georgia 15 January 18:50
Azerbaijan to hold auction for privatizing state properties Finance 15 January 18:45
Baku Metro to receive four more new trains Economy 15 January 18:43
Iran’s MOGPC could resume maximum crude oil extraction in short time Oil&Gas 15 January 18:40
5.0-magnitude quake jolts eastern Iran Society 15 January 18:28
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 15 January 18:18
IED found at Ghazipur flower market; defused, says report Other News 15 January 18:04
Azerbaijan to hold Second Karabakh Economic Forum in 2022 Economy 15 January 16:17
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 15 Society 15 January 15:09
World Bank continues digital development in Georgia Georgia 15 January 14:59
Turkmenistan considering purchasing road construction equipment from John Deere Business 15 January 14:58
Russia reports record high of 27,179 daily coronavirus cases since December 19 Russia 15 January 14:57
Georgia records drop in number of visitors from Turkmenistan Georgia 15 January 14:55
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 15 January 14:50
Azerbaijan confirms 710 more COVID-19 cases, 260 recoveries Society 15 January 14:45
Former vice-minister of energy of Kazakhstan detained Kazakhstan 15 January 14:45
Russian Rosselkhoznadzor expands list of livestock product suppliers to Uzbek market Uzbekistan 15 January 14:43
Turkish company to build hybrid power plant in Turkmenistan Construction 15 January 14:35
LUKOIL Uzbekistan Operating LLC opens tender for examination of calculations of production Tenders 15 January 14:28
President of Kazakhstan instructs to reform national security systems Kazakhstan 15 January 14:28
Azerbaijan's offshore wind energy potential 20 times higher than installed capacity – deputy minister Oil&Gas 15 January 14:21
Azerbaijan, Turkey eye holding joint digital transformation forum in late 2022 ICT 15 January 14:14
Iran's Oil Minister talks about energy plans with neighboring countries Oil&Gas 15 January 14:13
Turkmenistan begins second stage of Balkan-Dashoguz power line construction Construction 15 January 14:01
Number of flights from Iran’s Bushehr International Airport soars Transport 15 January 13:59
Facebook's VR Oculus business probed by U.S. states US 15 January 13:49
India better positioned to navigate any financial turbulence: UN body Other News 15 January 13:42
Maruti Suzuki hikes vehicle prices by 4.3% to offset rise in input costs Other News 15 January 13:40
India Inc says 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' schemes help revive economy: Deloitte Other News 15 January 13:40
Azerbaijan-Ukraine agreement in food safety to eliminate barriers between two countries Economy 15 January 13:33
Georgia sees increase in cheese imports Georgia 15 January 13:02
Azerbaijan's pensioners to start receiving increased pensions following indexation Society 15 January 13:01
Iran’s NIORDC, Bank Mellat sign contract on transportation of oil products Oil&Gas 15 January 12:51
Turkmenistan to launch construction of glycyrrhizic acid production plant Construction 15 January 12:47
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s energy market Oil&Gas 15 January 12:38
Uzbek Central Bank notes increase in total assets of microcredit organizations Uzbekistan 15 January 12:18
Chinese company intends to develop bilateral cooperation with Uzbek association Uzbekistan 15 January 12:17
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Chief Executive Officer of American Jewish Committee (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 15 January 12:10
Iran could become helium gas exporter in future - NIOC Oil&Gas 15 January 11:55
Georgian Water and Power LLC announces tender on renovation works procurement in Tbilisi Tenders 15 January 11:43
Caspian Sea has huge potential for wind energy – Azerbaijani Deputy Energy Minister (VIDEO) Economy 15 January 11:04
Passenger transportation via Iran's Abadan International Airport up Transport 15 January 11:00
Georgia publishes COVID-19 data for January 15 Georgia 15 January 10:58
U.S. households can order 4 free COVID-19 tests starting Jan. 19 - White House US 15 January 10:57
State Social Protection Fund of Azerbaijan records increase in revenues Economy 15 January 10:53
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for January 14 Uzbekistan 15 January 10:52
Georgia sees increase in visitors from Uzbekistan Georgia 15 January 10:51
IDB and OPEC Fund to finance construction of three ships for Turkmen fleet Construction 15 January 10:47
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 15 January 10:38
Iran FM officially announces beginning of implementation of Iran-China long term deal Business 15 January 10:36
Iran to start construction of Persian Gulf Bridge Construction 15 January 10:24
Iran begins new round of economic ties with Syria Business 15 January 10:20
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender to buy uninterruptible power systems Tenders 15 January 09:57
SOCAR Georgia Gas announces tender on construction, repair materials purchase Tenders 15 January 09:53
Iranian currency rates for January 15 Finance 15 January 09:47
Russia spent about $11.15 bln on coronavirus in 2021 Russia 15 January 09:38
Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge in Istanbul painted in colors of Azerbaijani flag Politics 15 January 09:37
Five small hydropower plants to be reconstructed in Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan Economy 15 January 09:34
Azerbaijani chess player wins tournament in Czech Republic Society 15 January 09:33
OPEC+ makes perfectly correct diagnosis of Omicron impact on oil market Oil&Gas 15 January 09:07
Japanese students injured in stabbing during entrance exams Other News 15 January 08:52
1st phase of Qeshm extra-heavy crude oil refinery becomes operational Iran 15 January 08:39
Number of riot participants detained in Almaty reached 2,4 thousand people Kazakhstan 15 January 07:56
Djokovic faces another night in Australia detention before court hearing World 15 January 07:10
Turkey registers 67,857 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 15 January 06:25
U.S. stocks end mixed as bank shares lag World 15 January 05:42
Portugal registers new case of birds flu Europe 15 January 04:58
Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 2.7 mln Other News 15 January 04:16
DPRK announces firing drill of railway-borne missile regiment Other News 15 January 03:32
Spain hits 8 million COVID-19 cases Europe 15 January 02:49
French health authority gives green light to Nuvaxovid vaccine World 15 January 02:06
Dutch announce COVID lockdown easing amid record infections Europe 15 January 01:22
Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 10.24 mln: Africa CDC Other News 15 January 00:46
All news