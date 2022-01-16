Delhi weekend curfew, restrictions helped mitigate Covid spread: Health Minister

16 January 2022
Delhi weekend curfew, restrictions helped mitigate Covid spread: Health Minister

With daily Covid-19 cases on a downward trajectory in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the weekend curfew and preemptive restrictions helped in curbing the spread of the virus, Trend reports citing India Today.

"Restrictions imposed by Delhi government impacted the spread of Covid-19. We will monitor the situation for three to four days before reviewing curbs," said Jain.

On Sunday, around 17,000 fresh Covid infections are expected to be reported in the city. Delhi reported 20,718 cases and 30 fatalities on the preceding day, while the positivity rate stood at 30.64 per cent.

"For the last two days, fewer cases are being registered continuously. Today, up to 17,000 cases would be registered in Delhi, and the infection rate will be under 30 per cent," Jain said.

The health minister reiterated that the dip in cases and positivity rate is not because fewer tests are being conducted. In fact, Delhi is conducting three times the number of tests recommended by the ICMR.

"There is no issue in testing. Anyone who wants to get the test done is not denied. However, fewer people come to get the test done during the weekend curfew. Between 60,000 to 1 lakh Covid tests have been done daily in Delhi in the last one month," Jain detailed.

The Delhi minister also welcomed the Centre's new guidelines for Covid-19 testing, saying "If you do not have any symptoms, are aged below 60 and do not have any comorbidity, you do not need to get tested."

As for hospitalisations, the number of Covid patients in city hospitals is going down by the day. Test positivity rate will also reduce gradually, said Jain.

Yesterday, Jain had said the fifth Covid-19 wave has peaked in the national capital and caseloads are expected to fall going forwards.

