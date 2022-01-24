Brazil's Embraer wins order for 20 aircraft from U.S. lessor Azorra
Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA announced on Monday that U.S. lessor Azorra has placed an order for 20 new E2 aircraft and has signed a deal for purchase rights on an additional 30 aircraft, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The transaction was valued at $3.9 billion, Embraer said in a securities filing. "Deliveries will begin in 2023, adding (a) further 20 Embraer aircraft to the 21 already in Azorra's existing and committed portfolio," it added.
