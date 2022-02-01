India to build new airports in five states - Civil Aviation

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, has said today that government will build 16 new airports in five central states to improve air connectivity and economic growth.

Scindia Addressed the PM-Gati Shakti Conference through virtual mode for the Central Zone and said that all the states and union territories should work in close cooperation for the success of PM-Gati Shakti.

A press statement released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation about the PM-Gati Shakti Conference said, “The minister underlined that 16 new airports will be built in all five states of central India which took part in the conference. An airport will be built at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. Airports will also be built in Ambikapur, Bilaspur and Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh. Nine airports will be built in Uttar Pradesh, one in Rajasthan and two in Maharashtra. National Highways of one lakh km will be widened under the PM- Gati Shakti.”

Talking about the progress that the country has made during the Modi government, Scindia said, “During the previous governments, whereas only one AIIMS was built in 10 years, now in the regime of the current government, 15 AIIMS have been built in the last seven years.”

“Only 74 airports were built in the last 70 years, now 66 more airports have become functional in last 7 years and India has total 140 Airports as on date. The cargo capacity in the ports has increased from 1280 million metric tons to 1760 million metric tons during the period,” he added.