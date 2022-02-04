International Scientific Conference will be held on theme "Modern approaches to obstetric and gynecological problems during the COVID-19 pandemic”

International Scientific Conference on theme "Modern approaches to obstetric and gynecological problems during the COVID-19 pandemic" will be jointly organized by the Scientific Practice and Teaching Center of the Medical Service Department of the State Customs Committee and the Central Customs Hospital will be held on On February 11, 2022.

A total of 11 reports will be presented in 3 panels entitled "COVID-19 infection during pregnancy", "COVID-19 during pregnancy: diagnostic and treatment features" and "Effects of COVID-19 on women's reproductive health" at the International Scientific Conference, which is planned to be held online via the ZOOM platform. The conference will be interactive through panel discussions and question and answer sessions.

According to the program, the conference is especially intended for obstetrician-gynecologist, anesthesiologist-resuscitator, radiologist, psychiatrist, infectious disease specialist, neonatologist, and pediatrician.

Each participant who completes 80 percent of the program will receive CME credit score and certificate.

Registration is MANDATORY as places are limited!

Participation in the conference is free. Everyone is invited to participate in the conference!

Link to register: https://forms.gle/NF2KN6ThQGHeE6SL6

Link to get acquainted with the program: https://customshospital.az/11-fevral-umumdunya-xeste-gunune-hesr-edilmis-covid-19-pandemiyasi-zamani-mamaliq-ve-ginekoloji-problemler-muasir-baxis-movzusunda-beynelxalq-elmi-konfrans/