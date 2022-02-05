6 injured in security check post attack in SW Pakistan

An attack on a security forces' check post in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Friday left at least six people injured, including two security personnel, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police in Balochistan told media, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the CTD, a couple of terrorists, riding on a motorbike, attacked at night time the check post in Chaman area of the province with hand grenade, which caused a blast.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, the reports said, adding that all the victims are out of danger.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and started a search operation.