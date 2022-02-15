Canada's Trudeau invokes emergency powers in bid to end protests

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he will activate rarely used emergency powers in an effort to end protests that have shut some border crossings and paralyzed parts of the capital, Trend reports citing Reuters.

"The blockades are harming our economy and endangering public safety," Trudeau told a news conference. "We cannot and will not allow illegal and dangerous activities to continue."

Frustration has grown with what critics see as a permissive approach by police to the demonstrations in the border city of Windsor, Ontario, and in Ottawa, the nation's capital, where protests entered a third week.

"Despite their best efforts, it is now clear that there are serious challenges to law enforcement's ability to effectively enforce the law," Trudeau said.

Protesters blockaded the Ambassador Bridge, a vital trade route to Detroit, for six days before police cleared the protest on Sunday.