India logs 22,270 new Covid cases, 325 more deaths

India's Covid tally climbed to 4,28,02,505 on Saturday as 22,270 more people tested positive for the viral disease, while the active cases came down to 2,53,739, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll reached 5,11,230 with 325 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Daily Covid cases have remained below one lakh for 13 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.59 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid recovery rate had further improved to 98.21 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 38,353 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.8 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.5 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,20,37,536. The case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent, it said.