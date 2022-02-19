Fires rage out of control in Argentina

Almost 800,000 hectares of the province of Corrientes in northwestern Argentina has been devastated by wildfires, Trend reports citing Euronews.

According to a report by the National Institute of Agricultural Technology (INTA) released on Friday, 785,238 hectares of land had been burned due to the blazes, which represents 9% of the province's area.

According to the INTA, the fires have affected a great deal of wildlife in the country's northeast.

Many animals have been burned by flames or poisoned by smoke, while others have been run over on roads trying to escape the fires.

Firefighting teams were continuing operations to extinguish the flames.