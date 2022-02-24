Canadian PM declares end of 10-day state of emergency

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday declared to end a state of emergency invoked on Feb. 14, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

At a press conference, Trudeau made the announcement to end the use of the Emergencies Act which was passed by the House of Commons.

"Immediate emergency situation is over," said Trudeau, stressing that the decision was made after careful consideration.

The provincial government of Ontario is also expected to lift the state of emergency soon.