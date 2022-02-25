Boeing delivers 12th P-8I to India

Boeing announced on Thursday that the company has delivered the 12th P-8I maritime patrol aircraft to India, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The delivery was made on Feb. 19. This is the fourth of four additional aircraft delivered under an options contract signed in 2016, Boeing said.

India was the first international customer for the P-8. The P-8I has surpassed 35,000 flight hours since it was inducted in 2013, according to the announcement.