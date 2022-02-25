Indian Embassy in Hungary sends team to facilitate exit of Indians from Ukraine

A team from Indian Embassy in Hungary has been dispatched to the border post Zohanyi to coordinate and provide assistance to facilitate exit of Indians from Ukraine.

In a tweet, the Mission said, it is working with Hungary government to provide all possible assistance. India is closely monitoring the situation and evacuation plans are being worked out.



External Affairs Ministry teams are also being sent to the land borders with Ukraine in Poland, Slovak Republic, and Romania. The team from Poland is on its way to Krakowiec land border with Ukraine. The team from Slovak Republic is on its way to Vysne Nemecke land border and the team from Romania is on its way to Suceava.



The Ministry has advised Indian nationals in Ukraine near these border points to contact these teams in case they wish to depart Ukraine. The contact numbers are available on the Ministry website.