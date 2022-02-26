India-Japan joint military drill begins in Belagavi on Sunday

Indian and Japanese armies to start their annual Dharma Guardian exercise in Karnataka over the weekend. The exercise will begin on February 27 and go on till March 10 at the Foreign Training Node in Belgaum, Karnataka.

The exercise with Japan “is crucial and significant in terms of security challenges faced by both nations in the backdrop of current global situation” and the “scope of this exercise covers platoon level joint training on operations in jungle and semi-urban/urban terrain”, the Army said in a statement on Friday.

The 15th battalion of the Maratha Light Infantry regiment will participate for India, and for Japan, the 30th Infantry Regiment of Japanese Ground Self Defence Forces (JGSDF) will participate, the Atmy said. They will “share experiences gained during operations in order to enhance inter-operability in planning and execution of various operations in jungle & semi urban/ urban terrain.”