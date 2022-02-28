Somali army kills 5 al-Shabab terrorists
Somali National Army (SNA) said Sunday its forces killed five al-Shabab terrorists during a security operation conducted within the vicinity of Balad and Afgoye districts located northeast and southwest of Mogadishu respectively, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The SNA commander who led the operation told Radio Mogadishu that several of the militants' hideouts in the farmlands were also destroyed during the sting operation.
"Somali National Army killed five al-Shabab terrorists and destroyed their hideouts in the farmlands between Balad and Afgoye districts in a planned security operation, on Sunday," the State-owned radio reported.
