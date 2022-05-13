S.Africa's new COVID cases cross 10,000 for first time since January

South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Wednesday reported 10,017 new COVID-19 cases, the first day since January the institute has reported more than 10,000 new infections, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Health authorities have warned South Africa may be entering a fifth wave of infections driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants. read more

South Africa has recorded the most coronavirus cases and deaths on the African continent and only exited a fourth wave in January.