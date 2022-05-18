Govt in process of integrating e-Shram portal with One Nation One Ration Card scheme: Bhupender Yadav

The e-Shram portal of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, which is meant to register workers in the unorganised sector and help them access social security benefits, is being integrated with the One Nation One Ration Card scheme, according to Bhupender Yadav, Minister for Labour and Employment.

“We are in the process of integration of e-Shram with One Nation One Ration Card based on the location data of monthly food grain collection from PDS shops. It is envisaged that a comparison of the location data with permanent address data on e-Shram shall help identify migrant workers within e-Shram,” Yadav said.

He was speaking at an IE THINC Migration webinar on migrant workers and the promise of e-Shram. The webinar was part of a series on migration and there have been seven editions in the past.

“The main issue is to ensure that the location of the worker is not a hindrance to accessing social security benefits… E-Shram shall share all relevant data with the state governments in a dynamic way,” he said.