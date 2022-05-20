Over 191.91 crore COVID vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 191.91 crore on Thursday, the Union health ministry said.

More than 13 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Thursday.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, it said.

A total of 47,761 precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years till 7 pm, taking the total number of such doses given in this age-group to 16,25,744 so far, according to the ministry’s data.

The country began administering the precaution doses of the vaccines to everyone aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres on April 10.