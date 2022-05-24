629 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week: IOM

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that 629 illegal migrants were returned to Libya after being rescued off the country's coast last week, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

From May 15 to May 21, 629 migrants have been disembarked back on Libyan shores, IOM said in a statement.

So far in 2022, a total of 6,340 illegal migrants have been rescued and returned to Libya, including 510 women and 273 minors, IOM added.

IOM also said that 129 illegal migrants died and 459 others went missing on the Central Mediterranean route in 2022.

In 2021, a total of 32,425 illegal migrants were rescued and returned to Libya, while 662 died and 891 others went missing off the Libyan coast on the Central Mediterranean route, IOM revealed.

Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, making the North African country a preferred point of departure for illegal migrants who want to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores.