Biden praises "India's Success" on Covid: Report

US President Joe Biden contrasted "India's success with China's failure" in handling the COVID-19 pandemic, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a closed-door session of the Quad summit in Tokyo on Tuesday, news agency PTI and ANI reported.

An unnamed senior official quoted by the two agencies said that Mr Biden praised PM Modi for handling the Covid pandemic "successfully, in a democratic manner".

He contrasted India's success with China's failure to handle the pandemic, though both countries are of comparable size, the official reportedly said.

PM Modi's success has shown the world that democracies can deliver and busted the "myth that autocracies like China and Russia can handle the rapidly changing world better because their leadership can take and implement decisions without going through lengthy democratic processes", the official was quoted as saying.

According to the official, the remarks from President Biden appeared to be unscripted, as he made a special intervention to say this before his prepared remarks.

PM Modi met Mr Biden on Tuesday shortly after the Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo where leaders of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States assembled.