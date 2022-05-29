Shanghai to ease some COVID testing requirements from June 1

Shanghai will ease COVID-19 testing requirements from June 1 for people who want to enter public areas or use public transport to encourage work resumption and a return to normal life, a city official said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

From June 1, people entering public venues or taking public transportation will need to show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours, versus 48 hours previously, said Yin Xin, a government spokeswoman for Shanghai in a press briefing.

There will be no testing changes, however, for people who want to leave the city.