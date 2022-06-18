1 killed in Shanghai petrochemical company fire

One person was killed after a fire broke out at a petrochemical enterprise in China's Shanghai early on Saturday, the company said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The fire occurred at 4:28 a.m. at the ethylene glycol plant of the chemical department of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd, located in the city's Jinshan District. A driver of a transport vehicle was found killed and an employee of the company was slightly injured.

Firefighters and rescuers rushed to the site, the fire has been effectively controlled and protective burning is being carried out, the company said, adding that no impact has been found to be caused on the nearby water environment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.