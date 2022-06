South African police said 17 people were found dead in a tavern in the country's southeastern city of East London early Sunday, local media reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"We do not want to make any speculations at this stage, our investigation is continuing," provincial police spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana told a local television. "We are hoping that at a proper time before the end of the day, we will know what exactly made the accident."