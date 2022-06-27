Definite progress made in deliberations on theatrisation plan, says IAF chief

Definite progress has been made in ongoing deliberations for the theatrisation plan and the IAF remains fully committed to the Triservices integration for enhancing comprehensive national combat power, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said on Sunday.

In an interview, the Chief of Air Staff said the IAF was hopeful that the final structures, as and when these come out, would be potent, robust and capable of tackling the existent and future threats. “The process of theatrisation of the armed forces is at the deliberation stage. There are a few issues which are being discussed and definite progress has been made in this aspect,” he said.

As per the plan, each of the theatre commands will have units of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force and all will work as a single entity looking after security challenges in a specified geographical territory under an operational commander.

At present, the Army, Navy and the Air Force have separate commands. Initially, a plan was firmed up for the creation of an Air Defence Command and Maritime Theatre Command. Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said the three Services were on the “same page” when it came to broad aspects of formulation of joint structures.

“We are sanguine that the armed forces will meet the aspirations of the nation and arrive at a model that is most effective and is future-ready,” the IAF Chief added.