Tokyo's 9-day heatwave sets new record

The temperature in central Tokyo soared above 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday for a record ninth straight day, Trend reports citing NHK.

A temperature of 35.2 degrees was recorded in the Japanese capital before noon on Sunday. Daytime highs in central Tokyo have been above that threshold since June 25. That's one day longer than the previous record set in 2015.

The meteorological agency says scorching hot weather continues to grip the nation. Daytime highs in northern Japan are hotter than on Saturday, while an easing of the heat was observed in parts of eastern and western Japan.

By noon, a high of 36.2 degrees had been registered in Sano City, Tochigi Prefecture, and 35.6 degrees in Fukushima City.

Temperatures are expected to rise further to 37 degrees in Ichinoseki City, Iwate Prefecture, to 36 degrees in Fukushima City, and to 35 degrees in Utsunomiya City, Tochigi Prefecture, and Yonezawa City, Yamagata Prefecture.

Officials are urging people to take precautionary measures against heatstroke such as frequent hydration.