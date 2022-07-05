Digital push must to ensure ease of living: PM Narendra Modi unveils plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Digital India Week-2022 where he launched multiple digital initiatives aimed at enhancing the accessibility of technology, streamlining service delivery to ensure ease of living and giving a boost to startups.

He also announced the first cohort of 30 institutions to be supported under the “Chips to Startup” (C2S) programme. The C2S programme aims to train specialised manpower in the area of designing semiconductor chips at Bachelor’s, Master’s and research levels, and act as a catalyst for the growth of startups involved in semiconductor designing in the country. This is part of the India Semiconductor Mission to build a strong design ecosystem in semiconductors.

India already makes semiconductors at a plant in Mohali, but is looking at refinement. More than 1.25 lakh common service centres and “grameen stores” are now taking e-commerce to rural India, he maintained.

On the use of technology during the pandemic, the PM said the power that Digital India had created in the country over the past eight years helped India a lot in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have transferred thousands of crores of rupees to the bank accounts of crores of women, farmers, labourers of the country at a single click. We have run the world’s largest and most efficient Covid vaccination and Covid relief programme. Through our Cowin platform, about 200 crore vaccine doses have been administered and certificates given,” he said.