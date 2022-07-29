India receives 2 "Romeo" anti-submarine choppers from US

The Indian Navy on Thursday received two of the 24 MH-60 'Romeo' multi-mission helicopters from the US, in a boost to its overall combat capabilities.

All 24 all-weather helicopters will be armed with Hellfire missiles and lethal rocket systems.

Indian Navy officials said the two choppers were delivered at Cochin airport on Thursday while another helicopter is scheduled to be delivered next month.

The first three MH 60 'Romeo' helicopters were delivered in the US in 2021 and are being used for training of the Indian Navy crew, they said.

"The delivery of all 24 MH 60R helicopters will be completed by 2025. The induction of state-of-the-art mission capable platforms will significantly boost the integral anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy," said an official.

With Thursday's delivery, the total number of choppers handed over to the Indian Navy has gone up to five.